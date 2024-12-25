MS Dhoni turns Santa for Kriti Sanon-Kabir Bahia, here's everything about her rumoured boyfriend

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM MS Dhoni turns Santa for Kriti Sanon and rumoured BF Kabir Bahia

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon, who was last seen in Do Patti and Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Jiya is in the news, not for her films but due to her personal life. The actor is reportedly dating Kabir Bahia, who is a close aide to former cricketer MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Dhoni. On the occasion of Christmas 2024, Kriti shared a series of photos on her Instagram, where she may have indirectly made her relationship with Kabir official. In one of the photos, she can also be seen posing with the former World Cup-winning captain, who turned Santa for his family.

Kriti's Insta official relationship

Kriti shared a series of photos on Instagram, where she can be seen dressed in a Christmas sweater and white shorts. She also shared a photo of her and Kabir's feet. In another picture, she can be seen standing next to Dhoni. Kabir Bahia also shared a photo on his Instagram stories where Kriti can be seen next to him. In this photo, the entire Dhoni family can be spotted along with Sakshi and her daughter Ziva Dhoni.

Sakshi also shared Instagram photos

Dhoni's wife and quite an Instagram celeb, Sakshi Dhoni has also shared her Insta photo dump, where she posed with MS and Ziva. In these photos, Dhoni can be seen dressed as Santa and hugging his daughter.

Who is Kabir Bahia?

In 2024, Kabir Bahia turned 25 years old, having been born on November 20, 1999. He attended Somerset, England's famous boarding school, Millfield. He uses the Instagram name "k.a.b.b.s" to publish updates on his friends, family, and personal life to his 52.6K followers. Kabir comes from a well-known family because his father, Kuljinder Bahia, founded Southall Travel, a well-known travel company with headquarters in the UK.

With an estimated net worth of Rs 427 crores, the family, which is mainly located in London, was listed on the Sunday Times Rich List in 2019. Although Kabir's work life is still secret, his wealthy upbringing and way of life have drawn a lot of attention since his alleged liaison with Kriti Sanon, who is 9 years elder to him.

