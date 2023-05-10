MS Dhoni gifts personalized CSK jerseys to Oscar-winning The Elephant Whisperers couple

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM: CHENNAIIPL MS Dhoni felicitates The Elephant Whisperers couple at MA Chidambaram stadium

It was a moment of happiness and pride for the team of The Elephant Whisperers as they got felicitated by the Chennai Super Kings team at an event. MS Dhoni even gifted personalized CSK jerseys to The Elephant Whisperers couple Bomman and Bellie, along with the filmmaker Kartiki Gonsalves, at the MA Chidambaram stadium.

The team shared pictures from the event and wrote in the caption, "Roars of appreciation to the team that won our hearts! So good to host Bomman, Bellie, and filmmaker Kartiki Gonsalves!" Netizens welcomed this gesture of appreciation.

One user wrote, "How selfless our king is!"

Another wrote, "The man, the myth, the legend. The most down-to-earth ever."

In a special felicitation ceremony, Rupa Gurunath, the owner of CSK, and CEO KS Vishwanathan will hand over mementos and present a check to the Mudumalai Tiger Conservation Foundation for the welfare of elephants. Vishwanathan even acknowledged that conserving Asian elephants is the need of the hour, and they are ready to cover the living expenses of Bomman and Bellie so that they can continue their work in the field of elephant caretaking.

From Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin to PM Narendra Modi, Bomman and Bellie have been felicitated several times, while Kartiki Gonsalves and producer Guneet Monga have also received various rewards as The Elephant Whisperers became the first ever Indian film to win an Oscar.

The Elephant Whisperers brought laurels to the country after the documentary won an Oscar for Best Documentary. Shot in the picturesque Mudumalai National Park, located at the border of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, the story revolves around the everyday lives of Bomman and Bellie, an indigenous couple, hailing from the Kattunayakan tribe, who dedicate themselves to protecting an orphaned elephant named Raghu from poachers and looking after them.

