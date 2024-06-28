Mrunal Thakur on Kalki 2898 AD's cameo, says 'didn’t even take a moment to say yes'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Mrunal Thakur

Nag Ashwin's directorial Kalki 2898 AD is finally released in cinemas on Thursday. The film not only features Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone but also a bunch of popular celebrities in special cameo appearances. One such cameo is of Mrunal Thakur. The actress has now acknowledged her role in the sci-fi film and mentioned how she was quick enough to accept the offer of working in the film.

''When I was approached for 'Kalki,' I didn’t even take a moment to say yes. I have immense faith in producers Aswani Dutt, Swapna Dutt, and Priyanka. Our successful collaboration in 'Sita Ramam' made this an easy decision. And being part of this mammoth of a project and this absolute visionary filmmaking was something I knew I had to be part of,'' she said.

Her character in Kalki 2898 AD was kept as a surprise for the audience and the makers are proved right looking at the response from the viewers regarding her screen space in the much-awaited film.

Box office performance

As per film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Kalki 2898 AD has minted Rs 27.5 crore gross in India and over Rs 190 crore worldwide. Despite the T20 World Cup's semi-final match between India and England, the film managed to churn out big at the box office and is expected to perform even better on the weekend.

Movie Review

India TV's Sakshi Verma wrote in her review, "Kalki 2898 AD is a pure build-up for what's coming next in the sequel. The film is purely fictional but makes you believe that it is reality. Its larger-than-life spectacle transports you to Kashi, Complex and Shambala." Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, Disha Patani and Kamal Haasan. The movie was released on June 27 in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada languages.

