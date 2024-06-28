Hina Khan diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer, says 'ready to do everything necessary'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Hina Khan diagnosed with breast cancer

TV actress Hina Khan, who is popularly known for her role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, on Friday took to her Instagram handle and shared that she is diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer. Taking to her Instagram handle, she issued a statement and assured her fans that she would overcome this challenge and would do everything necessary to emerge from this even stronger.

See the post:

''Hello Everyone, To address the recent rumour. I want to share some important news with all the Hinaholics and everyone who loves and cares for me. I have been diagnosed with Stage Three Breast Cancer. Despite this challenging diagnosis, I want to reassure everyone that I am doing well. I am strong, determined, and fully committed to overcoming this disease. My treatment has already begun, and I am ready to do everything necessary to emerge from this even stronger,'' she wrote in her post.

Requesting her fans for privacy during this tough phase, she added, ''I kindly ask for your respect and privacy during this time. I deeply appreciate your love, strength. and blessings. Your personal experiences, anecdotes, and supportive suggestions would mean the world to me as I navigate this journey. I, along with my family and loved ones, remain focused, determined, and positive. With the grace of the Almighty, we believe I will overcome this challenge and be completely healthy. Please send your prayers, blessings, and love, Hina.''

Reactions of close friends in TV industry

Soon after she shared the post on Instagram, several fans and her close friends from the television industry reacted to the news. Actress Rashami Desai wrote, '' have always been very strong and sending you prayer and lots of healing.'' Actress Adaa Khan wrote, ''Stay strong Hina sending u lots of prayers.'' Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! fame Shubhangi Atre commented, ''Heyy sweetie, sending love and best wishes, you are a fighter, u will be fine soon.'' Actress Aashka Goradia wrote, ''Strength and resilience, both that you have mastered. May this time be of recovery and only recovery. Sending prayers.'' Actress Simple Kaul wrote, ''Sending healing prayers and lots of love to you.''

Hina Khan is a popular name in the Indian television industry and has been a part of several iconic shows including Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, and Naagin 5. SHe has also participated in several reality shows including Bigg Boss 11, and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, among others. She last featured in a Punjabi film titled Shinda Shinda No Papa alongside Gippy Grewal. It was released on May 10, 2024.