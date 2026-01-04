Movies and OTT releases in January 2026: Full list of films, web series and K-dramas

2026 is going to be a year of entertainment, and January is definitely making sure of that. The year that is full of big Pan India releases like Jana Nayagan, Dhurandhar 2, Ramayana: Part 1 and Toxic, among others; with take a subtle start with releases like Border 2 and Bridgerton Season 4.
So, let's have a look at films and shows that will be released in January 2026. This list also includes old theatres release that will hit OTT along with new Korean shows set to release on different platforms, this month.
New theatrical releases in January 2026
Several Pan India and Hindi films will release in theatres in January 2026. Let's have a look at them here:
- Jana Nayagan - January 9 , 2026
- The Raja Saab - January 9 , 2026
- Rahu Ketu - January 16, 2026
- Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos - January 16, 2026
- Border 2 - January 23, 2026
New OTT releases in January 2026
Here's a list of shows that will release on OTT this month:
- Freedom at Midnight Season 2 (SonyLIV) - January 9, 2026
- The Night Manager S2 (Amazon Prime Video) - January 11, 2026
- Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web (Netflix) - January 14, 2026
- A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms (JioHotstar) - January 19, 2026
- Bridgerton Season 4 (Netflix) – Part 1: January 29, 2026
Old theatrical releases hitting OTT in January 2026
Let's take a look at 2025 releases that will be released digitally after their big screen debut:
- De De Pyaar De 2 (Netflix) - January 9, 2026
- 120 Bahadur (Amazon Prime Video) - January 16, 2026
- Mastiii 4 (Zee5) - January 16, 2025
- Tere Ishk Mein (Netflix) - January 23, 2026
- Gustaakh Ishq (Jio Hotstar) - January 23, 2026
- Dhurandhar (Netflix) - January 30, 2026
Korean dramas releasing in January 2026
Apart from British and English releases, the Korean entertainment industry also has a lot storied for K-drama fans. Let's have a look at January Korean releases here:
- The Judge Returns (HBO Max) - January 2, 2026
- To My Beloved Thief (Viki) - January 3, 2026
- Spring Fever (Amazon Prime Video) - January 5, 2026
- No Tail to Tell (Netflix) - January 16, 2026
- Can This Love Be Translated? (Netflix) - January 16, 2026
- Undercover Miss Hong (Netflix) - January 17, 2026
- Positively Yours (Viki) - January 17, 2026
