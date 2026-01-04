Movies and OTT releases in January 2026: Full list of films, web series and K-dramas From Jana Nayagan and Border 2 to Bridgerton Season 4 and new Korean dramas, here’s a complete list of movies and OTT releases arriving in January 2026.

2026 is going to be a year of entertainment, and January is definitely making sure of that. The year that is full of big Pan India releases like Jana Nayagan, Dhurandhar 2, Ramayana: Part 1 and Toxic, among others; with take a subtle start with releases like Border 2 and Bridgerton Season 4.

So, let's have a look at films and shows that will be released in January 2026. This list also includes old theatres release that will hit OTT along with new Korean shows set to release on different platforms, this month.

New theatrical releases in January 2026

Several Pan India and Hindi films will release in theatres in January 2026. Let's have a look at them here:

Jana Nayagan - January 9 , 2026

The Raja Saab - January 9 , 2026

Rahu Ketu - January 16, 2026

Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos - January 16, 2026

Border 2 - January 23, 2026

New OTT releases in January 2026

Here's a list of shows that will release on OTT this month:

Freedom at Midnight Season 2 (SonyLIV) - January 9, 2026

The Night Manager S2 (Amazon Prime Video) - January 11, 2026

Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web (Netflix) - January 14, 2026

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms (JioHotstar) - January 19, 2026

Bridgerton Season 4 (Netflix) – Part 1: January 29, 2026

Old theatrical releases hitting OTT in January 2026

Let's take a look at 2025 releases that will be released digitally after their big screen debut:

De De Pyaar De 2 (Netflix) - January 9, 2026

120 Bahadur (Amazon Prime Video) - January 16, 2026

Mastiii 4 (Zee5) - January 16, 2025

Tere Ishk Mein (Netflix) - January 23, 2026

Gustaakh Ishq (Jio Hotstar) - January 23, 2026

Dhurandhar (Netflix) - January 30, 2026

Korean dramas releasing in January 2026

Apart from British and English releases, the Korean entertainment industry also has a lot storied for K-drama fans. Let's have a look at January Korean releases here:

The Judge Returns (HBO Max) - January 2, 2026

To My Beloved Thief (Viki) - January 3, 2026

Spring Fever (Amazon Prime Video) - January 5, 2026

No Tail to Tell (Netflix) - January 16, 2026

Can This Love Be Translated? (Netflix) - January 16, 2026

Undercover Miss Hong (Netflix) - January 17, 2026

Positively Yours (Viki) - January 17, 2026

