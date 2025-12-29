From Border 2 to Ramayana: Top films releasing in 2026 2026 promises a blockbuster year at the movies, with big releases starring Prabhas, Vijay, Ranbir Kapoor and Yash set to hit theatres across genres and languages.

New Delhi:

2026 is set to be an exciting year for movie lovers, with many films ranging from different genres and languages are going to hit the screens. From action-packed thrillers to emotional dramas, there's something for everyone.

Some much-awaited sequels and new projects from famous stars are making their way to the big screen. Here are the films we're most looking forward to in 2026.

Most awaited movies releasing in 2026

1. The Raja Saab

Release date - January 9, 2026

South superstar Prabhas is all set to appear in the horror comedy film, The Raja Saab alongside Nidhhi Agerwal. Written and directed by Maruthi Dasari, the film will be released on the occasion of Pongal, which falls on January 9, 2026.

2. Jana Nayagan

Release date - January 9, 2026

Thalapathy Vijay's last film before entering politics, Jana Nayagan, will be released in theatres on January 9, 2026, coinciding with Pongal. The Tamil-language film is directed by H Vinoth and stars Pooja Hegde in the lead role.

3. O Romeo

Release date - Valentine's Day 2026

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor will be seen in Vishal Bharadwaj's romantic drama O Romeo. This film marks the collaboration between Shahid and Vishal after almost 12 years, as they previously worked together on Haider and Kaminey. O Romeo is set to release on Valentine's Day 2026. Besides Shahid, the film features Triptii Dimri, Randeep Hooda, Disha Patani, Nana Patekar, and others in key roles.

4. Border 2

Release date - January 23, 2026

One of the most anticipated films of 2026 is Border 2, a sequel to the 1997 classic. Directed by Anurag Singh, the war-drama film will bring a patriotic flavour to the big screens on January 23, 2026. The film features an ensemble star cast which includes Varun Dhawan, Sunny Deol, Ahan Shetty, Diljit Dosanjh, and others in key roles.

4. Dhurandhar Part - 2

Release date - March 19, 2026

Aditya Dhar's superhit spy thriller Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, has dominated the box office with its strong performance since its release on December 5, 2025. As revealed at the end of Dhurandhar, the film is set for its second part, slated to release on March 19, 2026. The sequel is expected to explore the life of Ranveer Singh's character, Hamza Ali.

5. Toxic

Release date - March 19, 2026

Kannada superstar Yash is all set to appear in the highly anticipated film, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown Ups, directed by Geethu Mohandas. Apart from Yash, the film stars Kiara Advani as Nadia and Huma Qureshi as Elizabeth in the key roles. It is worth noting that the film will see a box office clash with Dhurandhar Part 2 on March 19, 2026.

6. Ramayana Part 1

Release date - Diwali 2026

Ranbir Kapoor's mythological epic Ramayana is one of the most talked-about films of 2026. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film will be released in two parts: Part 1 and Part 2. The first part is set to release during Diwali 2026.

The film, Ramayana, boasts a star-studded cast, with Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and others in key roles.

