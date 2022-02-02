Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MORGANFREEMAN Morgan Freeman's photo on skin treatment ad enrages netizens, Kerala hospital apologises

Highlights Oscar-winner Morgan Freeman's photo appears on a skin treatment ad in a Kerala hospital

Netizens expressed their anger over Freeman's picture being used in a skin treatment ad

The hospital rep apologised for the blunder and confirmed removing the ad feat Freeman immediately

A hospital in Kerala’s Kozhikode has come under notice for using the photo of veteran Hollywood actor and Oscar-winner Morgan Freeman for promoting its skin treatment facility. The netizens expressed shock and anger over this and took to social media to share pictures of Freeman on the board of the private facility to make public of this issue.

The ad led to major online criticism, with many calling it out for 'ignorance’. Below Freeman's picture, the ad read, “Get your skin tags, DPNs, warts, milia, molluscum and comedones removed through simple procedures easily in a single visit (sic).”

Later, talking to indianexpress.com, T Sunil, marketing head of Vadakara Cooperative hospital, said, “A dermatologist joined our Out Patient Department recently. In order to publicise that there are skincare treatment facilities at the hospital, the board was installed and kept there for four days. A local designer created it. Due to lack of knowledge and seriousness, the board was carelessly installed in front of the OPD. After that, we removed it on Saturday.”

Slamming the ad featuring Freeman's photo, film critic GP Ramachandran wrote on Facebook in Malayalam, “Vadakara cooperative hospital has turned out as an insult and disgrace to the great cooperative sector in Kerala. An insult to the racial awareness of Vadakara natives and Keralities’ worldview.”

Some of the netizens also expressed their anger over this issue. "Notwithstanding the apology, state of affairs in our officially most educated state. I hang my head in shame Morgan Freeman (sic)," wrote one Twitter user. Another one said, "This happens only in #India. #MorganFreeman photo used for skin treatment publicity by a hospital in #Kerela, a person recognised him as #NelsonMandela (sic)."

Freeman was recently featured in a small role in the action-comedy The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard with Samuel L Jackson, Salma Hayek and Ryan Reynolds. He is set to lead Sniff alongside Al Pacino, Helen Mirren and Oscar nominee Danny DeVito. It is directed by Taylor Hackford.