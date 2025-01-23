Monali Thakur refutes reports of her hospitalisation, says ‘I am not dealing with any breathing issues’

Follow us on Image Source : X Monali Thakur refutes reports of breathing issues

Singer Monali Thakur, who fell ill during a live performance at the Dinhata Festival, has released an official statement on her health. Dismissing reports of her hospitalisation, the singer clarified that she has no breathing problems. Earlier, there were reports that the singer was having trouble breathing during a live performance.

Monali Thakur's post

In her official statement on Instagram Stories, the suinger wrote, 'Dear media and all those concerned about my health, I hope you are well. I am writing to request that no unverified news be shared about my health. I really appreciate everyone's love and concern, but I want to make it clear that I have no breathing problems and I have not been admitted to any hospital. This is false information.'

She further added, 'I was feeling unwell recently, as I didn't get enough time to recover from the viral flu, which led to it flaring up again and a bit of severe sinus and migraine trouble and pain on flights. That's it. I am back in Mumbai now, getting treatment, resting and recovering. I will be absolutely fine in no time. Don't make a big deal out of it, especially when there are many more important things to take care of. Thank you so much for your love and support. Take care of yourself and lots of love. Monali.'

Rumours that were doing rounds

Earlier, there were reports that Monali stopped singing due to discomfort. Her team immediately took action and called for medical help. The report claimed that an ambulance arrived at the spot and she was immediately rushed to the Dinhata sub-district hospital and then to a private hospital in Cooch Behar. With Monali's clarification, the report was proved to be false.

