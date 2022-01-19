Follow us on Image Source : IANS Missing actress Raima Islam Shimu found dead, husband detained

Bangladeshi actress Raima Islam Shimu, who was reported missing a few days ago, was found dead in the outskirts of Dhaka, police said. Her body was found inside a sack near the Hazratpur Bridge in Keraniganj on Monday (January 17). Shimu's relatives had filed a complaint at the Kalabagan Police Station on Sunday after she went missing. After being informed by locals, a team of police from the Keraniganj Model Station recovered the body.

Reportedly, Police have said that the body of the actress had so many injury marks and they suspect Raima Islam Shimu was murdered and then her body was dumped near the bridge. A top police official said the body has been sent to the Sir Salimullah Medical College Hospital (SSMCH) for autopsy, adding that an investigation is underway.

Raima Islam Shimu's husband Shakhawat Ali Noble and his driver have reportedly been taken into custody for interrogation.

Meanwhile, the 45-year-old actress made her debut with the film 'Bartaman' in 1998. She has since worked in as many as 25 films. She was an associate member of the Bangladesh Film Artistes Association. In addition to films, she also worked in TV dramas and produced as well.

(With IANS inputs)