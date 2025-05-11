'Mere Paas Maa Hai': How a single 50-year-old dialogue redefined Bollywood's portrayal of motherhood Read to know about the dialogue 'Mere Paas Maa Hai' from the 1975 movie Deewar, which has stayed with us even after 50 years.

If you call yourself a cinema lover, you must have heard this iconic dialogue from the famous 1975 movie Deewar, where Shashi Kapoor delivers a line, 'Mere paas maa hai.' This simple yet powerful dialogue became iconic, and it redefined Bollywood’s depiction of motherhood in the best possible way. Today, on the occasion of International Mother's Day 2025, let us tell you how this iconic line transformed storytelling in Hindi films.

The story of the film revolves around the lives of two brothers, Vijay and Ravi. The plot continues when Vijay (played by Amitabh Bachchan) turns to crime, while his younger brother Ravi (played by Shashi Kapoor) becomes an honest police officer. This film is also known for its dialogues written by Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar. The action-thriller film is directed by Yash Chopra and stars Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor, Nirupa Roy, Parveen Babi and Neetu Singh in the lead roles.

'Mere paas maa hai' dialogue

This iconic dialogue comes when the two brothers confront each other and deliver their lines in a way: Amitabh Bachchan: 'Aaj mere paas building hai, property hai, bank balance hai, bangla hai, gaadi hai..kya hai kya hai tumhare paas?' , to which Shashi Kapoor said, 'Mere paas maa hai.'

It is worth noting that the role of the mother in the film Deewar, for which the dialogue was spoken, was played by the actress Nirupa Roy. She featured in several Bollywood films and played the role of the mother of many stars on screen.

For the unversed, this film won seven Filmfare Awards in the year 1976 in different categories. Producer Gulshan Rai won the Filmfare Award for Best Film, Shashi Kapoor won the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor, and Yash Chopra received the Filmfare Award for Best Director, whereas Javed Akhtar and Salim Khan won the Filmfare Award for Best Story, Best Screenplay and Best Dialogue Writer categories.

