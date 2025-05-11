Mother's Day 2025: Bollywood celebs share precious moments with their moms on social media | See Posts On the occasion of International Mother's Day 2025, several Bollywood celebrities shared their childhood pictures with their moms on social media.

Every year, International Mother's Day is celebrated on the second Sunday of May; this year, it falls on Sunday, May 11, 2025. Prominent celebrities from the Hindi entertainment industry celebrated Mother's Day with heartfelt messages. From Karan Johar, Kiara Advani, and Sonam Kapoor to Sidharth Malhotra, several celebrities on Sunday took to their Instagram handles and shared pictures with their moms and expressed gratitude.

Karan Johar

Renowned filmmaker Karan Johar shared a picture with his mom, Hiroo Johar, on his Instagram story and wrote, 'Love love love love love love You!!!!!!! #happymothersday.'

Kiara Advani

Kabir Singh actress Kiara Advani shared a collage of pictures with her mother on her Instagram story and wrote, 'Happy Mothers Day to my whole,' along with the Earth emoji.

Ananya Panday

Kesari: Chapter 2 actress Ananya Panday also took to her Instagram account and posted a childhood picture with her mother and wrote, 'bestie for the restie,' she also added red heart emojis.

Sonam Kapoor

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor on Sunday reshared a photo collage (which has multiple images from her childhood with her mom) from a fan account. The photo collage has a 'Happy Mothers Day' GIF on it.

Sidharth Malhotra

Shershaah actor Sidharth Malhotra shared a caraousel post on his social media. Taking to the Instagram profile, he uploaded a series of pictures wishing for Mother's Day. In the first picture he can be seen with his mother, the second picture is a screengrab taken from a video call where Sidharth can be seen with his mother and Kiara can be seen with her mother. The third and last picture from the post is a mirror selfie of Kiara Advani with her mother and mother-in-law.

In the caption, he wrote, 'Love You Mom It all begins with you, but this Mother’s Day feels a little more special. Because now it’s not just about the moms I look up to, but also the one I get to walk this new chapter with. To my mother, my mother-in-law, and the newest member of this club, Ki. Happy Mother's Day!'

Virat Kohli shares a post for Anushka Sharma

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli took to his Instagram handle and uploaded a series of pictures on the occasion of Mother's Day. The pictures include stills of Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma with her son and multiple pictures from her childhood.

In the caption, he wrote, Happy mothers day to all the mothers of the world. I was born to one, accepted by one as a son and have seen one grow into a strong, nurturing, loving and protective mother to our children. We love you more and more everyday @anushkasharma,' also added three red heart emojis.

