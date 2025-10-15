This star kid, son of India’s first break dancer, joins De De Pyaar De 2 after debuting with Heeramandi actor De De Pyaar De 2 trailer was released on Tuesday and apart from Ajay and R Madhan, the other actor who grabbed everyone's attention was Meezaan Jafri. Read further to know everything about the actor.

Bollywood actor Meezaan Jafri, stole limelight during the De De Pyaar De 2 trailer launch in Gurugram, on October 14. The actor, who stood next to Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh, made an impressive entry on and off the camera.

For the unversed, Meezaan will also be seen re-creating Ajay Devgn's Phool Aur Kaante scene in De De Pyaar De 2, while balancing on two cars, as he made his first appearance in the trailer.

Who is Meezaan Jafri?

For those who don't know, Meezaan Jafri is Jaaved Jaaferi's son. The senior actor, who is also credited as the first break dancer of India, will also be seen in the upcoming film. However, the father-son duo will be seen in opposite teams, as Jaaved plays Ajay Devgn's friend and Meezaan will be seen wooing Rakul Preet Singh in De De Pyaar De 2.

Meezaan marked his debut with a Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Malal

Meezaan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece, Sharmin Segal, who played Alamzeb in Heeramandi, marked their debut together in Malaal. The 2019 film was also directed by debutant Mangesh Hadawale and was produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali along with Bhushan Kumar, Mahaveer Jain and Krishan Kumar.

While the film flopped at the box office with only Rs 2.95 crore collection (Rs 20 crore budget), Meezaan manged to impress critics, film experts and audience with his performance.

Meezaan Jafri's filmography

The star kid, who also assisted Bhansali in Padmaavat, returned to the big screen after Malaal poor box office performance with Shilpa Shetty and Paresh Rawal's Hungama 2.

Post that, Meezaan also worked in Yaariyan 2 (2023) and The Miranda Brothers (2024). However, the actor is yet to include a hit in his career graph. Hence, the hopes are high with De De Pyaar De 2.

About De De Pyaar De 2

De De Pyaar De 2 is directed by Anshul Sharma, written by Luv Ranjan and Tarun Jain. The film is produced by T-Series Films and Luv Films. The movie features R Madhavan, Jaaved Jafari, Gautami apart from Meezaan, Ajay and Rakul Preet. De De Pyaar De 2 will released in theatres on November 14, coinciding with the Children's Day holiday.

