Meet Laxman Singh Rajput: Actor-producer ties the knot with Rajni Rajput

New Delhi:

Actor and producer Laxman Singh Rajput married his lady love, Rajni Rajput, in an intimate ceremony conducted in accordance with traditional Hindu wedding ceremonies of the Brijwasis. The ceremony was attended by close relatives and a limited number of guests. There were no celebrations or ceremonies on a large scale as part of the wedding.

Sources who were a part of the wedding ceremony said that the marriage rites were performed the traditional way, including the sacred fire and the seven pheras. The marriage was low key, with the rituals taking precedence over the arrangements.

Background and family details

Laxman Singh Rajput belongs to a military background family. While his father is a retired Army officer, Laxman’s elder brother is currently serving in the Indian Army Tripura Rifles. Another brother is engaged in agricultural work in their native village, and his mother is a homemaker. Rajput divides his time between Mumbai and his hometown in Braj.

Career in films and television

Rajput has worked as both an actor and producer in the Hindi film industry. The films he has acted in include Thackeray, Bharat, among others. Some of his works as a producer include Suni Suni Raaten, Keep Safe Distance, among others. Earlier, he appeared in television shows including Jijaji Chhat Par Hain, CID, and Crime Patrol.

Attendees

Among those who attended the ceremony were filmmaker Sagar Joshi, singer-rapper Santy Sharma, Assistant Executive Engineer Siddhant Singh, Ministry of Railways officer Afreen Khan, and producer Lokesh Malav.

The wedding was conducted privately, with no official statements released by the couple at the time of reporting.

Also Read: Toxic lands in new controversy; Christian body objects to portrayal of Saint Michael in Yash's movie