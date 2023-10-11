Malayalam actress Divya Prabha harassed by drunk passenger on flight, files complaint

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DIVYA PRABHA Divya Prabha

Malayalam actress Divya Prabha has filed a complaint with the Kerala police, alleging that she was harassed by a fellow passenger during her flight with Air India. She shared the distressing incident that occurred on her flight AI 681 from Mumbai to Kochi on October 9. She took to her Instagram account to reveal her harrowing experience, detailing that her fellow passenger appeared to be intoxicated and disruptive. She also accused him of 'misbehaving, including inappropriate physical contact'.

She recollected how the intoxicated passenger had occupied her seat and engaged in a heated argument. Despite bringing the issue to the attention of the air hostess, the only action taken was the reassignment of her seat. Divya has also called for improved passenger safety measures during flights.

Divya Prabha has now lodged a formal police complaint, urging the authorities to thoroughly investigate the incident and take appropriate action against the person responsible. She has also called for improved passenger safety measures during flights. Divya wrote, "Need your support to bring attention to a disturbing incident I faced on Air India Flight AI 681 from Mumbai to Kochi. A fellow passenger, intoxicated and disruptive, harassed me during the flight."

"Despite reporting to the Air hostess, the only action taken was relocating me to another seat, just before the takeoff . After landing at kochi airport the issue was reported to airport and airline authorities who redirected me to the police aid post in the airport . Here's my formal complaint to the Kerala Police, urging them to investigate this matter," she added, along with screenshots of the complaint she filed with the Kerala Police. She further urged people to support her to raise awareness on passenger safety.

In her complaint, she added, "The incident involved a passenger seated in 12 C, under the influence of alcohol switched his seat to 12 B with me (12 A) and initiated an argument with no logic, regarding the seat's location (window or aisle), the individual misbehaving, including inappropriate physicial contact."

ALSO READ: Shehnaaz Gill discharged from hospital, seen walking out covering her face. Video goes viral

ALSO READ: Believe it or not | Amitabh Bachchan wanted to quit Bollywood after 11 flops! Birthday Special

Latest Entertainment News