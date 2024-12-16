Malayalam actor Mohanlal's look from 'Kannappa' is OUT, fans demand Prabhas, Akshay Kumar's posters

Follow us on Image Source : X Malayalam actor Mohanlal's look from 'Kannappa' has been revealed

Actor and producer Vishnu Manchu's mythological drama 'Kannappa' is one of the most awaited films of 2025. The film is in the news due to interesting cameos of Pan India star Prabhas, Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Kajal Aggarwal along with Malayalam actor Mohanlal. Meanwhile, to increase the excitement of the fans, Vishnu has released a poster of Mohanlal from the film and has also revealed his character name and look.

Vishnu shared the poster

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal will play the role of 'Kirata' in actor Vishnu Manchu's upcoming big-budget film 'Kannappa'. Mohanlal will play a cameo role in this film along with many stars. Vishnu Manchu shared the poster on X and wrote, "Kirata'. Legend Sri Mohanlal in 'Kannappa'. I am honoured to share screen space with one of the greatest actors of our time. It will be a complete sequence.'

Mohanlal's character in the film

According to the poster, Mohanlal's role as 'Kirata' is a master of Pasupatastra (the main weapon of Lord Shiva and Goddess Kali). He is dressed in tribal attire and has a sword in his hand. He has face paint and braided hair and looks strong and dangerous.

Story of the film

Talking about the film, 'Kannappa' is a mythological fantasy film directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh. Starring Vishnu Manchu, the film is reportedly based on the story of a staunch devotee of Hindu god Shiva. Apart from playing the lead role, Vishnu has also written the screenplay of Kannappa. The film is produced by Vishnu Manchu's father and veteran actor-producer Mohan Babu. Some parts of 'Kannappa' have been shot in New Zealand and Hyderabad.

The cast of the film

Vishnu Manchu 'Kannappa' stars Aishwarya Bhaskaran, Mohan Babu, Akshay Kumar, Prabhas, Sarathkumar, Brahmanandam, Mukesh Rishi, Madhu and Preeti Mukhundan. The upcoming big-budget film is produced under the banner of AVA Entertainment and 24 Frames Factory. Originally shot in Telugu, the film will be dubbed in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi and English. 'Kannappa' is scheduled to release in theatres on April 25, 2025.

Also Read: 'Nayi gal karo yaar..,' Diljit Dosanjh reacts to Punjab Vs Panjab controversy, replies to conspiracy theories