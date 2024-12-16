'Nayi gal karo yaar..,' Diljit Dosanjh reacts to Punjab Vs Panjab controversy, replies to conspiracy theories

Follow us on Image Source : X Diljit Dosanjh reacts to Punjab Vs Panjab controversy

Diljit Dosanjh while announcing his Chandigarh concert spelled 'Punjab' as 'Punjab' recently. Netizens pointed out that the spelling of Punjab written by the singer is the one used for the region on the Pakistan side. Not only this, but netizens also noticed that Diljit used the tricolour emoticon in all his other concert posts, but he omitted it in his 'Punjab' post. Later, social media users criticised the Punjabi singer and actor. Moreover, he was even questioned as to why he did not use the tricolour emoji in his Chandigarh show post, as he did earlier. Things did not end there, jobless X users even threaded their angles of conspiracy theories that may have surrounded Diljit's post.

But seems like the singer has had enough of social media trolling and ranting as he took to his X profile on Monday to reply to all the accusations. "If the Indian flag is mentioned along with Punjabi in any tweet then it is a conspiracy. If Punjabi is written as Panjab then it is a conspiracy. Punjab is Punjabi," read Diljit's tweet.

The singer did not stop there and called out trollers for not coming up with something new. "Panj Now - 5 Rivers! Well done to those who are conspiring with the spellings of the language in English. In future as well also I will write in the Punjabi language. But I know you people will not back down. But why should I prove every time that we love India. Please come up with something new, or is it that you have been assigned the same task?"

See the post here:

Singer Guru Randhawa took to his X handle and wrote "Punjab" with the tricolour emoticon without any explanation. People considered it as a dig at Diljit by Randhawa, but the high-rated Gabru singer did not reveal the reason behind writing this sudden note. Meanwhile, Diljit is now on the final leg of his Dil-Luminati India Tour as he will be seen performing in Mumbai on December 19. He will conclude his tour with a mega concert in Guwahati on December 29.

