Malang Box Office Collection Day 2: Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani starrer sees decent rise

Malang Box Office Collection Day 2

Malang starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in the lead roles sees a slight increase in its box office collection on Day 2. The Mohit Suri directorial which opened to Rs 6.71 crore is expected to earn Rs 8 crore on Saturday. However, trade analysts consider the collection to be low because of the popular genre and the star cast.

The crime-thriller marks the reunion of Aditya Roy Kapur and Mohit Suri after romantic saga Aashiqui 2. The movie which released in 2013 marked the debut of Aditya and Shraddha Kapoor.

Indiatvnews.com's movie critic Sonal Gera in her review called Malang a one-time watch. ''Malang' is a one-time affair. Watch it for taking a mini-vacay to Goa (without taking the pain to travel), Kunal Khemu's stellar act, Aditya Roy Kapoor's brilliance, and for its potion-to-the-ears music. Skip it if you are an Anil Kapoor fan''. Read full review here.

