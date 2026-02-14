Main Hoon song from Battle of Galwan out: Salman Khan and Chitrangda Singh's on-screen chemistry wins hearts

New Delhi:

The makers of Salman Khan and Chitrangda Singh's upcoming film Battle of Galwan treated fans with a special Valentine's Day surprise by releasing a new romantic song from the movie, titled Main Hoon.

The 4-minute and 31-second song showcases Salman and Chitrangda's on-screen love story but also highlights the sacrifices of a soldier's family.

Main Hoon song from Battle of Galwan is out now

YouTube's logline read, "This Valentine’s Day has its soundtrack. Main Hoon, sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Ayaan Lall, celebrates love in its purest form. A melody that speaks when words fall short, and feelings run deep #MainHoon Song Out Now! (sic)."

Social media users praised Salman Khan and Chitrangada Singh’s chemistry. One YouTube user commented, "Song is instant chartbuster. Beautiful melody lovely music very good singing n of course Salman looking dashing. Chitra too complimenting him well. Over all very good song (sic)."

Another added, "Wow yarrr so beautiful and peaceful music and relatable lyrics.... (sic)." So far, the video has garnered more than 174K views on YouTube.

Main Hoon song out: What's in the song?

The song 'Main Hoon' depicts a soldier on the battlefield missing his wife and children. It also showcases Salman Khan and Chitrangda Singh's on-screen chemistry, highlighting feel-good moments as they celebrate 11 years of marriage.

Main Hoon song: Everything you need to know

The song, Main Hoon, is sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Ayaan Lall, with music composed by Ayaan Lall. The lyrics are penned by Shabbir Ahmed and Ayaan Lall.

Battle of Galwan: Release date and production details

The war drama film, Battle of Galwan is slated to hit the big screens on April 17, 2026. It is directed by Apoorva Lakhia and produced under the banner of Salman Khan Films.

