Mahima Chaudhry flaunts 'just married' tag in new photo with Sanjay Mishra, days after dressing as a bride Mahima Chaudhry has sparked curiosity online after being spotted with a ‘just married’ tag on her bag in a new picture with Sanjay Mishra. The photo comes just days after the actress dressed up as a bride.

In October, Mahima Chaudhry appeared before paps dressed as a bride, with Sanjay Mishra by her side. The video broke the Internet that morning, with fans wondering what was it all about. It was later revealed that the duo played wife and husband in a film titled Durlabh Prasad Ki Doosri Shadi. Now days later, the duo posed together in a poster from the film.

What was evident in the photo was the 'just married' tag on Mahima Chaudhry's tote bag. Sanjay Mishra, with a confused expression, faced the camera.

Mahima Chaudhry's 'just married' photo with Sanjay Mishra

Mahima and Sanjay's latest photo will remind you of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from DDLJ. The actress looked tense as she looked at the camera wearing a saree, glasses and a book in her hand. Sanjay Mishra had his back against hers. He too had a book in his hand. However, what stood out in the photo was the 'just married' tag, that highlighted an important narrative of their upcoming film, Durlabh Prasad Ki Doosri Shadi.

In the caption, the actors, who play an on-screen couple, wrote, "Le jaenge le jaenge dilwale dulhania le jaenge... arre reh jaenge reh jaenge paisewale dekhte reh jaenge." Take a look:

What was Mahima Chaudhry's viral bride video?

On October 30, a video of Mahima Chaudhry dressed as Sanjay Mishra's bride went viral on the internet. Social media users jumped to the conclusion and playfully began asking if the 'wedding video' was real. It was later revealed that the duo played husband and wife in a film titled Durlabh Prasad Ki Doosri Shadi, which led to the social media discussion. Watch the video here:

Well, not many know but there was a time when Mahima Chaudhry's personal life was under the scanner. After an alleged difficult breakup with tennis star Leander Paes, the Pardes star was married to architect and businessman Bobby Mukherjee. However, their marriage couldn't stand the test of time and they got divorced. Mahima and Bobby have a daughter, Aryana Chaudhry.

