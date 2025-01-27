Mahakumbh 2025: After taking over Ahmedabad, Coldplay's Chris Martin reaches Prayagraj

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Chris Martin reaches Prayagraj

After making a splash in Mumbai, British band Coldplay ended its India tour on January 26 with a spectacular performance in Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi stadium. After taking over the country with his voice, the singer has now reached Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. The international singer and his girlfriend and Hollywood actor Dakota Johnson are expected to take a holy dip at the prestigious Sangam River during Maha Kumbh 2025.

Chris Martin sang Vande Matram on Republic Day

Chris Martin, the frontman of Coldplay, performed classic songs like 'Vande Mataram' and 'Maa Tujhhe Salaam' at the Ahmedabad concert on Sunday in a heartfelt homage to India on the 76th Republic Day. The audience was enthralled by the heartfelt performance and responded with enthusiastic applause and cheers. 'Happy Republic Day, India!' said the singer while singing Vande Mataram to warm up the audience as he began his farewell show in the nation at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

Chris Martin's tribute to Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah

In a special gesture, Martin also dedicated a song to Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, saying, "O Jasprit Bumrah, my beautiful brother. The best bowler in the whole of cricket. We did not enjoy watching you destroy England, wicket after wicket."

Coldplay's Indian shows come to an end

The band's first-ever concert in Gujarat attracted a crowded stadium after their thrilling shows in Mumbai, where fans were treated to an amazing evening of music, pyrotechnics, and touching emotions. 'Thank you, Ahmedabad! These two weeks will always be remembered. We shall always be grateful for your thoughtfulness and love,' the band wrote on social media following the performance, which was also live-streamed on Disney+Hotstar.

