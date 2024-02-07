Lahore 1947: Sunny Deol to begin shooting for Rajkumar Santoshi's next from THIS date | Deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : X Lahore 1947 is Sunny Deol's first big project after Gadar 2.

After making a strong comeback with Gadar 2, Sunny Deol is all geared up for filming his next big project titled Lahore 1947. As per the latest media report, the makers of the upcoming flick are in the process of creating the set and begin filming from next week. As per a report by Mid-Day, the makers of Lahore 1947 have set up a refugee camp for the shoot. ''

''Rajkumar Santoshi has a certain palette and vision in mind for the scenes. This shoot will be different from the ones that have been canned by Aamir Khan Productions. Aamir is certain that the director will run with his vision, and his role will be relegated to that of a producer alone. The first day of shooting is February 12. This week, the team will be working on the logistics,” Mid-Day reported quoting a source.

Earlier, Rajkumar Santoshi after collaborating with AR Rahman and Javed Akhtar on the project said, ''For a film of this magnitude, I can’t think of anyone other than AR Rahman as a music composer, he is one of the top composers in the world right now. Javed Akhtar and I share a very good bond with each other for many years. Having him for this project as a lyricist is a delight. This is truly the best dream team and rare to come together. With all the positivity and full of energy, we will commence the shoot for the film very soon.''

The film is produced by Aamir Khan under his banner Aamir Khan Productions. This is the first time Aamir and Rajkumar Santoshi have collaborated after Andaz Apna Apna (1994).

