Image Source : TWITTER/@WALMIKI_VIVEK Kunal Kamra scandalous tweets: SC order on Friday

The Supreme Court will pass orders on Friday on the contempt petitions against comedian Kunal Kamra for posting scandalous tweets against the top court. Attorney general K.K. Venugopal had already given consent for filing of the contempt pleas against Kamra.

A bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan and comprising Justices R. Subhash Reddy and M.R. Shah asked advocate Nishant Katneshwarkar not to read all the tweets before the bench, as it has already gone through the contents of the plea. After a brief hearing in the matter, the bench said it will pass orders on Friday.

The plea has been filed by law students Shrirang Katneshwarkar, Nitika Duhan, and advocates Amey Abhay Sirsikar, Abhishek Sharan Raskar, and Sattyendra Vinayak Muley. "The alleged contemnor (Kamra) has the following of 1.7 million people. The scandalous tweets of the alleged contemnor were seen by his followers and many of them retweeted the same", said the plea. Citing Section 2 (c) (i) of Contempt of Courts Act, 1971, the petitioners argued that this section is explicit and the tweets published by Kamra clearly show he allegedly committed gross contempt of the apex court.

The plea emphasized that every follower of Kamra on Twitter must have read the tweets and more than 1,000 people have retweeted the scandalous tweets. The petitioners insisted that Kamra was fully aware of his action. "When some persons tried to make the alleged contemnor aware about the contempt of this court, the alleged contemnor was rude, arrogant and unapologetic. The conduct of the alleged contemnor shows that he has no regard for this court", said the plea.

The plea contended that the AG by reproducing the tweets observed that the tweets are not only in bad taste but clearly cross the line between humour and contempt of the court.

The petitioners said though the Supreme Court has let off contemnors in the past upon tendering apology, but this case is different. "The conduct of the alleged contemnor is so harsh that the alleged contemnor does not deserve any sympathy at the hands of this court even in case of tendering apology. Citizens of this country strongly believe that the people like the alleged contemnor should not be spared at any cost", said the plea seeking action against Kamra.