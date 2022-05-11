Koffee With Karan 7 to Indian Matchmaking 2: Reality shows fans can't wait for

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ DISNEYPLUSHOTSTAR Koffee WIth Karan and Indian Matchmaking are among most awaited reality shows

Reality shows are a favourite of the Indian audience all year round. The coming time will see a lot of popular titles making a comeback while some of the new ones will also look to find favour with the audience. We take a look at the most awaited reality shows that will soon provide a fix for your entertainment needs.

Read: Indian Matchmaking 2 promo out! Sima 'Aunty' is back 'giving happiness to others'

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14

Amitabh Bachchan will be back as the quizmaster in the upcoming 14th season of Kanun Banega Crorepati. The quiz-based reality show will soon be making a return to your TV sets.

Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 confirmed celebs: Mohit Malik, Pratik Sehajpal come on-board for reality show

Shark Tank India 2

After the immense success of season 1, investment reality show that gives boosta to innovation and entrepreneurship, will be back to rule over fans' hearts.

Koffee With Karan 7

Karan Johar will be back as host of the popular celebrity chat show Koffee With Karan. It is expected that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor and Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna will be some of the guest couples on the show this season.

Indian Matchmaking 2

Netflix will be bringing back the famed reality show Indian Matchmaking sooner than later. Sima Taparia aka Sima Aunty will be back as the hos trying to hitch potential couples.

Swayamvar - Mika Di Vohti

Singer Mika Singh will be looking for his bride on the reality show Swayamvar - Mika Di Vohti. Shaan will host the new reality show that will air soon on Star Bharat.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

Stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi will soon start shooting its 12th season in South Africa with Rohit Shetty. Many popular TV personalities will be part of it.

DID Super Moms 3

Zee TV's dance reality show Super Moms will be back with a third edition. The on-ground auditions will start soon in the coming weeks and it is expected to be on air very soon.

Which of these reality shows are you most excited about?