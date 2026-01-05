Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 new trailer out: Kapil Sharma's film to re-release after Rs 12.33 crore run Kapil Sharma’s comedy film Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 has released a new trailer ahead of its upcoming theatrical re-release. The film, which previously earned Rs 12.33 crore during its initial run, is set to return to cinemas.

A new trailer for Kapil Sharma's Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 has been unveiled, days ahead of the film's re-release in theatres. Kapil's film's modest earnings amid the Dhurandhar craze have probably prompted the makers to re-release it in theatres.

This time, the film will face a big clash from the South belt - Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan and Prabhas' The Raja Saab. Dhurandhar continues to earn at the box office.

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 trailer 2.0 released

A new trailer for Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 has been released. The film's storyline follows its 2015 prequel - Kapil Sharma managing multiple wives while evading many risks. The film stars Ayesha Khan, Tridha Choudhury, Warina Hussain and Parul Gulati in pivotal roles.

The film's logline on YouTube reads: "The Laughter Gets Louder And The Confusion Gets Crazier! Presenting The Official Trailer 2.0 Of #KisKiskoPyaarKaroon2 Release On 9th January 2026 In Cinemas!" Watch it here:

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 box office collection during the first run

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 was released on December 12, 2025, during Dhurandhar's peak. The film opened to a modest Rs 1.85 crore at the box office and had a slow run. As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 12.33 crore at the box office during its first box office run. It is left to see how much the film manages to earn during its second stint in theatres.

Why are makers re-releasing Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 in theatres?

The makers of Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 have decided to re-release the film in theatres on January 9, 2026. The press release states, "Even with limited screens, Kapil Sharma’s Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 managed to make audiences laugh, entertain, and relive the franchise’s charm with its light-hearted comedy and situational humour. Keeping the ongoing excitement of the fans in mind, Producer Mr. Ratan Jain has decided to re-release the film in January 2026."

Directed by Anukalp Goswami, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 is produced by Venus Worldwide Entertainment and Abbas Mustan Films Production.

