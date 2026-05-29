Kirti Kulhari's Rs 10,000 maid salary remark sparks debate; Mini Mathur says, 'This is below minimum wage'

New Delhi:

Actor Kirti Kulhari has found herself at the centre of a social media debate after her comments about the cost of hiring domestic help in Mumbai went viral. During a throwback conversation, Kirti spoke about moving into a new home on Yaari Road and being surprised by the rates quoted by domestic workers.

What did Kirti Kulhari say about maids that triggered a controversy?

In an old interview with Bollywood Bubble, Kriti said, "I was discussing this with my manager as well. Abhi maine naya ghar shift kiya hai, Yaari Road mein, and... the rates we got from the cook and the maid, I was like, 'How do these rates make sense?' (I was discussing this with my manager too. I've recently shifted to a new house in Yaari Road, and the rates we were quoted by the cook and the maid - I was like, 'How do these rates even make sense?')"

When asked about the amount she was being quoted, the actor explained that she was looking for someone who could handle multiple household chores within a two-hour window. "I don't know, like, for two hours of work, which is jhadu, pocha, bartan. I wanted ki jitna do ghante mein ho sakta hai - dusting, kapde, jo ho sakta hai - woh sab aap karenge ghar ka (I don't know, like, for two hours of work - which includes sweeping, mopping, and doing the dishes - I wanted that whatever could possibly be done within those two hours, like dusting, laundry, and other household chores, would all be taken care of)."

Kirti then revealed that the domestic worker had quoted Rs 10,000 a month, something she said left her shocked. "She was charging me Rs 10,000. I was like, tum do ghante aa rahi ho aur tum apne hisaab se jitna kaam hota hai kar rahi ho... and then you are charging me Rs 10,000 for what? At that point, we were like, kya humaari shakal dekh ke aisa ho raha hai ki, inke paas toh honge, thoda sa aur maang hi lete hain (I was like, you're coming in for two hours and only doing as much work as you feel like... and then you're charging me Rs 10,000 for what? At that point, we were thinking, 'Are they looking at us and assuming we must have money, so they might as well ask for more?')," said Kirti.

The clip soon began circulating online, with many users disagreeing with the actor's assessment. Several pointed out that domestic workers often travel between multiple homes every day and that wages need to be viewed against Mumbai's rising cost of living.

What did Mini Mathur say?

Soon after, the video went viral and among those who reacted was television host and actor Mini Mathur. Sharing her thoughts on the debate, she wrote, "Think of how much her 2 hours enable us to earn in 2 hours. This is below minimum wage anywhere else in the world (sic)."

Mini's comment quickly gained traction online, with many users sharing their mixed reactions to her stance.

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