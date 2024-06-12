Kiran Bedi, India's first female IPS officer's biopic in works | Deets Inside

Follow us on Image Source : WIKIPEDIA Kiran Bedi's biopic has been announced

Biopics are a great way to introduce people to the life of an inspirational personality and to inspire them. In the past few years, several applaud worthy biopics have been made, which have also been appreciated by the audience. Soon, the biopic 'Chandu Champion' of India's first Paralympic gold medalist in freestyle swimming Muralikant Petkar is also going to be released, in which actor Kartik Aaryan is going to be seen playing the lead role. Meanwhile, now a biopic is also going to be made on India's first female IPS officer Dr. Kiran Bedi.

Biopic to be made on Kiran Bedi

Viewers will soon be able to see Kiran Bedi's life on screen. On Tuesday, the makers of the film have announced the film by releasing a video. This biopic has been named 'Bedi: The Name You Know, The Story You Don't'. Kiran Bedi herself gave this information while talking to the media during the video launch. She said that she had received the offer to make a film on her life many times before, but she feels that now is the right time.

The director has done four and a half years of research

Kiran Bedi has approved the making of the biopic after seeing the four and a half years of research done by director Kushal Chawla. She said that she was in Pondicherry for her assignment when Kushal and his father Gaurav Chawla told her that they wanted to make a film on her. On this, Kiran said that it would be too early right now, as she is still working, but Kushal and Gaurav had already done a lot of homework, without knowing whether she would say yes or not.

The film may be released next year

When she was asked about the film and which actress could play her character better, she said, 'It is difficult to say, it would be best to leave it to the directors and producers. A survey can also be conducted on this. This can also improve our choices. Kiran further said that the film may be released next year on the 50th anniversary of International Women's Year.

