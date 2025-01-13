Kim Kardashian demands higher pay for firefighters battling Los Angeles wildfire, here's what she said

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kim Kardashian

Model-actress Kim Kardashian recently expressed her gratitude towards firefighters who have risked their lives to save people from the ongoing wildfires in the Southwestern state of the US, California. She even demanded higher pay for them. She took to her Instagram Stories and penned a note claiming incarcerated firefighters have been paid one US dollar since 1984, and informing that their pay have never been raised with inflation.

Kardashian then asked California Gov. Gavin Newsom to raise pay for incarcerated firefighters so it's "a rate that honors a human being risking their life to save our lives and homes. And lastly I want to thank the firefighters from the @calfire Ventura Training Center for saving my community when it started burning this week. These are all FORMERLY incarcerated firefighters who have come home, and want to continue serving our community as firefighters. Due to bills passed by @antirecidivismcoalition, these guys can now get their sentences reduced, expunging the felonies from their records for their fire service. And when they come home can get six figure jobs working for the fire departments."

Earlier, actress Angelina Jolie along with her son Knox have taken proactive steps to help those in need. The mother-son duo was spotted shopping for supplies to assist those affected by the devastating fires. Angelina said, ''Right now, I'm taking care of people close to me and having them at my house.

She expressed deep concern for the ongoing crisis and revealed that she plans to donate to fire relief efforts in the coming weeks. Jamie Lee Curtis, alongside her husband Christopher Guest, also made headlines by donating USD 1 million to the victims of the fires. Kylie Jenner, Mark Zuckerberg, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle also contributed to local relief organisations.

(With ANI inputs)

