Kiara Advani shares vacation pictures with husband Sidharth Malhotra | See Post Kiara Advani shared a series of pictures from her babymoon with her husband Sidharth Malhotra. Check the Instagram post here.

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor and mom-to-be Kiara Advani shared pictures from her babymoon with husband Sidharth Malhotra. On Tuesday, the War 2 actor gave a sneak peek of her vacation. She shared a series of pictures on her Instagram handle without any caption.

Kabir Singh actor Kiara Advani posted a carousel post with eight pictures. In the first picture, Kiara can be seen sitting in what appears to be an outdoor cafe, in a sweater vest. The second slide shows a picture of a bunch of fresh flowers in a vase. The third picture is a snapshot of a koala settled in a tree, followed by a picture of a pizza on the fourth slide.

Mom-to-be Kiara also shared a selfie of herself, followed by a picture of her and Sidharth. The carousel post also includes pictures of macarons placed in a glassed box and a plate showing strawberries and berries.

Check the post below:

The Instagram post has garnered thousands of likes, comments and shares ever since it was posted. Fans have filled the comment section with heartfelt comments. One user wrote, 'Cutie mumma Kiara's pregnancy glow' along with smiley and pink heart emojis.

Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar and Huma Qureshi also commented on Kiara's post. Filmmaker Karan Johar wrote, 'Gorgeous couple,' and red heart emojis. Whereas Gangs Of Wasseypur actor Huma Qureshi commented, 'All the best for your event,' along with a winked face emoticon and a red heart emoji.

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM)Screengrab of Kiara Advani's Instagram comment section

For the unversed, the couple announced that they are expecting their first child on February 28, 2025, by sharing an Instagram post.

Work front

Kiara Advani was last seen in S Shankar's Game Changer alongside Ram Charan and Sankalpa Banerjee in lead roles. The 33-year-old actor will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji's directorial War 2, co-starring Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan in pivotal roles.

Also Read: Ahead of Another Simple Favor release, a look at Blake Lively's highest-rated films-shows on OTT