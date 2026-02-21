Kennedy X Review: Did Rahul Bhat and Anurag Kashyap's film impress OTT audience? Know here

New Delhi:

Anurag Kashyap's film, Kennedy, released yesterday on ZEE5. It's been released in India after three years. After receiving considerable praise at film festivals, the film received average reviews from critics when it was released on OTT platforms on February 20. Despite this, Anurag Kashyap remains in the news, trending on social media as usual. Some people have reviewed the film on X and have praised it highly.

So let' see what X users have to say about Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone's film/

Kennedy X reactions

An X user wrote, 'The film has traveled a historic journey since the Cannes Film Festival 2023. The global acclaim has also had an impact on it.' Another user wrote, 'Kennedy searches for truth hidden in the darkness and presents the harsh reality through its ruthless lens. The audience is stunned.'

Let's see some other reactions here:

Kennedy received applause at Cannes

The Cannes Film Festival is a renowned name in the world of film awards. In 2023, Anurag Kashyap's film received a 7-minute standing ovation. Since then, there has been considerable buzz surrounding the film. The film was released on Zee5 on February 20. Most of Anurag Kashyap's films are often accompanied by a lot of hype surrounding their releases.

Anurag Kashyap is gearing for another release

Bandar is Anurag Kashyap's next film, starring Bobby Deol in the lead role. A poster for the film was recently released, showing Bobby sitting in a jail cell. The film is scheduled to release in theaters on May 22, 2026. The story is inspired by a real-life incident in which a man's ex-girlfriend files multiple cases against him. The story promises to paint a poignant picture of a corrupt system and the emotional toll of its victims. Now, it remains to be seen whether the film will perform well at the box office.

Also Read: Toxic makers unveil Yash's character 'Ticket'; new poster confirms double role for Rocking Star