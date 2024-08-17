Saturday, August 17, 2024
     
Kartik Aaryan to Vikrant Massey, complete list of winners at IFFM 2024

Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, aka IFFM, celebrated Indian cinema with an array of accolades. Check out the full list of winners at IFFM 2024 below.

Published on: August 17, 2024
Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, popularly known as IFFM, has been celebrating its 15th edition, showcasing a heartfelt tribute to Indian cinema. IFFM 2024, which began on August 15 and concludes on August 25, celebrates the 'creme de la creme' of Indian cinema with an array of awards. Director Kabir Khan took the spotlight as he clinched the Best Director award for his recent release, Chandu Champion. Not only this, Kartik Aaryan bagged the Best Actor award for his performance in the Kabir Khan directorial.

Full list of winners at IFFM 2024:

Category Winner
Best Performance (Male) Kartik Aaryan for Chandu Champion
Best Performance (Female) Parvathy Thiruvothu for Ullozhukku
Best Film 12th Fail
Best Director Kabir Khan for Chandu Champion and Nithilan Swaminathan for Maharaja
Best Performer Critics Choice Vikrant Massey for 12th Fail
Ambassador for Indian Art and Culture Ram Charan
Best Film Critics Choice Laapataa Ladies
Best Series Kohhra
Equality in Cinema Dunki
Best Film from the Subcontinent The Red Suitcase
People's Choice Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
Excellence in Cinema AR Rahman
Breakout Film Of The Year Amar Singh Chamkila
Disruptor of the Year Adarsh Gourav
Diversity Champion Rasika Dugal
Best Performance Female Series Nimisha Sajayan for Poacher
Best Performance Male Series Arjun Mathur for Made in Heaven Season 2
Best Director Critics Choice Dominic Sangma for Rapture
Short Film Competition Robbie Fatt for The Vegemite Sandwich

Meanwhile, the 15th IFFM was kicked off with great fanfare and the event was inaugurated with a press conference attended by Kartik Aaryan, Karan Johar, Imtiaz Ali, Shootjit Sircar, Rima Das, many others. 

