Kartik Aaryan to Vikrant Massey, complete list of winners at IFFM 2024

Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, popularly known as IFFM, has been celebrating its 15th edition, showcasing a heartfelt tribute to Indian cinema. IFFM 2024, which began on August 15 and concludes on August 25, celebrates the 'creme de la creme' of Indian cinema with an array of awards. Director Kabir Khan took the spotlight as he clinched the Best Director award for his recent release, Chandu Champion. Not only this, Kartik Aaryan bagged the Best Actor award for his performance in the Kabir Khan directorial.

Full list of winners at IFFM 2024:

Category Winner Best Performance (Male) Kartik Aaryan for Chandu Champion Best Performance (Female) Parvathy Thiruvothu for Ullozhukku Best Film 12th Fail Best Director Kabir Khan for Chandu Champion and Nithilan Swaminathan for Maharaja Best Performer Critics Choice Vikrant Massey for 12th Fail Ambassador for Indian Art and Culture Ram Charan Best Film Critics Choice Laapataa Ladies Best Series Kohhra Equality in Cinema Dunki Best Film from the Subcontinent The Red Suitcase People's Choice Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Excellence in Cinema AR Rahman Breakout Film Of The Year Amar Singh Chamkila Disruptor of the Year Adarsh Gourav Diversity Champion Rasika Dugal Best Performance Female Series Nimisha Sajayan for Poacher Best Performance Male Series Arjun Mathur for Made in Heaven Season 2 Best Director Critics Choice Dominic Sangma for Rapture Short Film Competition Robbie Fatt for The Vegemite Sandwich

Meanwhile, the 15th IFFM was kicked off with great fanfare and the event was inaugurated with a press conference attended by Kartik Aaryan, Karan Johar, Imtiaz Ali, Shootjit Sircar, Rima Das, many others.