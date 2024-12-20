Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan celebrate Taimur's birthday with sporty-themed bash

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Taimur turned 8 years old today.

Taimur Ali Khan, popularly known as Tim, celebrated his eighth birthday in style with his family. His parents, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, went all out to make Tim's special day memorable. On Friday, Saifeena threw a sporty-themed birthday bash for their first child. Many videos from the birthday celebrations wherein both Saif and Kareena can be seen engaging in fun games with Taimur and his friends, have been shared by the family's close friends and family.

Earlier today, Soha Ali Khan along with her husband Kunal Kemmu arrived at Saifeena's house and looked extremely excited to celebrate Taimur's eighth birthday. Soha also took to Instagram and penned an adorable birthday wish for Taimur on behalf of her daughter Inaaya. She also dropped a video, showcasing the adorable bond shared between the cousins.

"From jumping on the bed to racing freestyle we have come a long way - here's to a lifetime of family, food and prezzies !! Happy Birthday Tim bhai," she captioned the post. Filmmaker Karan Johar's kids were also spotted at the bash.

Meanwhile, several clips of Taimur from his school's annual day function have been doing the rounds on the internet. In one of the clips, Kareena can be seen beaming with joy and recording Taimur's performance on her phone.

Saif and Kareena tied the knot on October 16, 2012. Before the wedding, the two have worked together in several films including LOC Kargil (2003) and Omkara (2006), but it was while filming Tashan when they fell in love with each other and decided to take their relationship further. In 2016, the two welcomed Taimur and in February 2021, they welcomed Jeh.

