Karan Johar says his 'knees were rattling' after meeting Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway for The Devil Wears Prada

New Delhi:

How many of you love The Devil Wears Prada? Silly question. We want to ask, how many times have you watched The Devil Wears Prada? Well, Karan Johar has watched it 47 times. The filmmaker-producer met Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway for a conversation ahead of The Devil Wears Prada 2 release and confessed that his "knees were rattling". Their photos together are going viral on the internet.

Karan Johar meets Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway

KJo, as he is fondly called, wrote a fan note while posting photos with Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway. He penned, "This is not a caption. This is a confession. I am singularly obsessed and inspired by the unmatchable brilliance of Meryl Streep. In many ways she has been my guru in the art of acting & portraying characters across cinema!!"

"I have watched The Devil Wears Prada no less than 47 times. I have quoted it at dinner tables, in edit suites and in board meetings (no kidding!) So when I tell you that standing next to HER & them today, I felt the ground shift, please believe me. I tried very hard to be calm and composed but here’s a another confession - my knees were RATTLING!," he continued.

"They were both so warm and welcoming. This image is going in my will. Stay tuned, there’s so much more…because I had a chat with the favourites of the season. OH and one more thing…that’s all," Karan concluded.

Ananya Panday, Maheep Kapoor react

Karan Johar's friends and colleagues from the film industry congratulated Karan. "Fabbbb", wrote Maheep Kapoor. Ananya commented with love-struck eyes emojis. Neha Dhupia posted, "Omg! I know I know I know …. What this means to you this Is incredible…. This is what fashion n cinematic dreams are made of @karanjohar @annehathaway #merylstreep", Nimrat Kaur posted, "This is epic."

When is The Devil Wears Prada 2 releasing?

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is set to release in theatres on May 1, 2026. The sequel brings back Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci, with early hints pointing to a return to the Runway magazine office setting.

Also read: The Devil Wears Prada 2 trailer: Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt return with the right sass | Watch