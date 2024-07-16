Karan Johar's 'Kill' to be remade in South? Dharma Productions puts rumours to rest

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Lakshya Lalwani-starrer Kill was released in theatres on July 5, 2024.

Dharma Productions' Kill has turned to be one of the sleeper hits of 2024 with the help of positive word-of-mouth and breath-taking action sequences. Recently, several reports claiming that the film will be remade in a South langauge made rounds on social media. Now, the makers of the film, Dharma Productions, has come forward and put all speculations to rest after it issued a clarification on Instagram on Tuesday. ''Putting the recent speculation surrounding the remake of our from 'Kill' to rest - We confirm that only the English language remake rights have been sold. Indian language versions have not been acquired by any parties yet,'' reads the statement.

See the post:

As per Sacnilk, the film minted Rs 15.60 crore nett in India in its 12 days of theatrical release. Its business has been greatly affected by Prabhas-starrer Kalki 2898 AD and Akshay Kumar's Sarfira. In the coming week, it will again face tough competition with Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk's film, Bad Newz.

Movie Review

Giving four out of 5 stars to the film, India TV's Rahul Pratyush in his review wrote, ''Kill is a significant milestone for Bollywood. It pushes the boundaries of action cinema in Indian film, showcasing a willingness to embrace a grittier, more violent aesthetic. It is not for the faint of heart. The violence is graphic and unflinching, but it serves a purpose, highlighting the brutality of the situation and the desperation of the characters. Moreover, beneath the surface of the action lies a compelling story about redemption, human resilience, and the blurred lines between right and wrong. Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, and Tanya Maniktala deliver exceptional performances that elevate the material. Kill is a must-watch for fans of action cinema who appreciate a film that doesn't hold back on the punches, both literally and figuratively, all you need to have is a strong stomach for its graphic violence.''

Also Read: Kalki 2898 AD: Prabhas fans distribute sweets to orphans in Vizag as film crosses Rs 1,000 cr-mark

Also Read: Stranger Things Season 5: Netflix drops BTS video featuring Millie Bobby Brown and other lead cast | WATCH