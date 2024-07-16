Kalki 2898 AD: Prabhas fans distribute sweets to orphans in Vizag as film crosses Rs 1,000 cr-mark

Follow us on Image Source : X Kalki 2898 AD was released in cinemas on June 27, 2024.

Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Kalki 2898 AD has become one of the highest grossing Indian films ever and the biggest flick of 2024. The film recently entered the coveted Rs 1,000 crore club and Prabhas fans are finding new ways to celebrate the film's success. In Visakhapatnam, the Vizag City Wide Prabhas Fans Association celebrated its success in the city with the orphans. They cut the cake and distributed it to the children along with sweets, books and stationery.

On the occasion, the president of the fan club, Praveen, said that he was happy with the film's record at the box office and also wished Prabhas to break more such records. He added that Prabhas was happy by distributing books and sweets to orphans.

Box office performance

On its 19th day of theatrical release, the Nag Ashwin directorial minted Rs 3.85 crore nett in India across all languages. So far, the film has collected Rs 584 crore, with a major contribution coming from its Telugu version. The Hindi version of the film also performed well and has collected Rs 257 crore nett so far.

Movie Review

India TV's Sakshi Verma in her review for Kalki 2898 AD wrote, ''Kalki 2898 AD is a pure build-up for what's coming next in the sequel. The film is purely fictional but makes you believe that it is reality. Its larger-than-life spectacle transports you to Kashi, Complex and Shambala. The choice of actors and their perfect portrayal make this film a must-watch. Nag Ashwin's concepts are of good level and spark imaginative experiences. However, the music of Kalki 2898 AD is another underwelming part of this film. But Nag Ashwin's directorial epic battles, clap-worthy VFX, high points and surprise elements clearly deserve four stars. If you are a fan of action and sci-fi films, Kalki 2898 AD is just the one for you.''

