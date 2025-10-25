Karan Johar, Farah Khan to Johny Lever, Bollywood celebs mourn Satish Shah's death The sudden demise of veteran actor Satish Shah has shocked the entire entertainment industry. Celebs, including Karan Johar and Farah Khan, Johny Lever and others, paid heartfelt tributes.

New Delhi:

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai fame actor Satish Shah died at the age of 74 due to kidney-related issues on Saturday, October 25, 2025. The news of his demise has left the film industry in deep shock. Bollywood celebrities from all corners of the industry are mourning the passing of veteran actor Satish Shah.

From filmmaker Karan Johar, Farah Khan to comedian and actor Johny Lever, celebrities have taken to social media to express their grief and pay heartfelt tributes to the actor.

Karan Johar

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director Karan Johar shared a picture of Satish Shah to his Instagram stories and wrote, "Om Shanti," along with a folded hands emoji.

(Image Source : KARAN JOHAR'S INSTAGRAM)Screengrab taken from Karan Johar's Instagram story.

Farah Khan

Ace filmmaker Farah Khan took to his Instagram stories and shared a throwback picture of Satish Shah and wrote, "Rest in peace dearest Satish. you were a joy to know n work with. will miss u sending me memes n jokes everyday."

(Image Source : FARAH KHAN'S INSTAGRAM) Screengrab taken from Farah Khan's Instagram story.

Johny Lever

Indian actor and comedian Johny Lever wrote, "Feeling extremely sad to share that we’ve lost a great artist & my dearest friend of over 40 years. It’s hard to believe—I had spoken to him just two days ago. Satish Bhai, you will truly be missed. Your immense contribution to film and television will never be forgotten."

Madhur Bhandarkar

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar expressed his grief over veteran actor Satish Shah's death. In his X post he wrote, "I'm deeply shocked to hear about the demise of the talented actor Satish Shah sir . On the big screen & television, he entertained us with his diverse roles and outstanding performances. My deepest condolences to his family and admirers."

