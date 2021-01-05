Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAPILSHARMA Kapil Sharma to make his Netflix debut, shares the 'auspicious news'

Popular comedian and TV show host Kapil Sharma is all set to make his digital debut through Netflix. Kapil took to his Twitter account and shared the news as he posted a short video and captioned it, "Don’t believe the rumors guys, only believe me. I’m coming on @NetflixIndia soon....this is the auspicious news."

Though it is unclear whether the project is a comedy special, series or film, it will premiere on the streamer in 2021 across 190 countries.

Sharma said that he is looking forward to his first-ever association with Netflix, "2020 has been a bumpy ride for everyone around the world and my motive is to make people forget their worries and welcome this new year with love, laughter and positivity," the 39-year-old comic said in a statement.

"I always wanted to be on Netflix but I didn't have their number," he quipped. Sharma said the project is close to his heart, adding "I cannot wait to share more details with my fans soon.

After having a fabulous career as a stand-up comedian Kapil Sharma made his acting debut in Bollywood through Abbas-Mustan's 2015 film Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, which became a hit among the audience. He then went on to produce his 2017 film Firangi, wherein he played the lead role.Currently Kapil is succesfully running his comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show.

-With PTI inputs