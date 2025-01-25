Kapil Sharma begins shooting for sequel to Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon | Check details

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon

Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma has started shooting for his upcoming comedy movie Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2. He was recently busy with the second season of his Netflix show, The Great Indian Kapil Show, which concluded in December last year. Meanwhile, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 is a sequel to the 2015 hit of the same name, which marked Sharma's debut in the Hindi film industry.

Kapil took to his Instagram handle under the Stories section informing his fans about the news of his third fourth movie as a lead. In his post, a news piece announcing the film going on the floor was shared by Kapil wherein he can be seen with his co-star in the upcoming film, Manjot Singh.

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 is being directed by Anukalp Goswami and produced by Ratan Jain and Ganesh Jain under Venus Worldwide Entertainment in association with Abbas Mustan Film Production. According to a press release, the film, which also stars Manjot Singh, will "deliver another dose of laughter and chaos" to the viewers.

Apart from his popular TV show, Kapil was also seen playing a crucial role in Crew, co-starring Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The film was a huge commercial success.

Meanwhile, Kapil was recently in the news after he reportedly received death threats through an email. A message was sent to Rajpal Yadav's email account from a person named Vishnu, who allegedly warned that Kapil, his family, his associates and Rajpal Yadav would be killed.

