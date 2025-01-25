Saturday, January 25, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Kapil Sharma begins shooting for sequel to Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon | Check details

Kapil Sharma begins shooting for sequel to Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon | Check details

Taking to his official Instagram handle, comedian-actor announced the sequel of his debut film, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon. The film will also star Manjot Singh in a key role.

Written By: Aseem Sharma @kaafir_aseem New Delhi Published : Jan 25, 2025 18:09 IST, Updated : Jan 25, 2025 18:09 IST
Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2
Image Source : IMDB Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon

Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma has started shooting for his upcoming comedy movie Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2. He was recently busy with the second season of his Netflix show, The Great Indian Kapil Show, which concluded in December last year. Meanwhile, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 is a sequel to the 2015 hit of the same name, which marked Sharma's debut in the Hindi film industry.

Kapil took to his Instagram handle under the Stories section informing his fans about the news of his third fourth movie as a lead. In his post, a news piece announcing the film going on the floor was shared by Kapil wherein he can be seen with his co-star in the upcoming film, Manjot Singh.

Take a look

 

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 is being directed by Anukalp Goswami and produced by Ratan Jain and Ganesh Jain under Venus Worldwide Entertainment in association with Abbas Mustan Film Production. According to a press release, the film, which also stars Manjot Singh, will "deliver another dose of laughter and chaos" to the viewers.

Apart from his popular TV show, Kapil was also seen playing a crucial role in Crew, co-starring Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The film was a huge commercial success.

Meanwhile, Kapil was recently in the news after he reportedly received death threats through an email.  A message was sent to Rajpal Yadav's email account from a person named Vishnu, who allegedly warned that Kapil, his family, his associates and Rajpal Yadav would be killed.

Also Read: Chhaava: 'Film will not be allowed to release if...' warns Maharashtra minister on Vicky Kaushal's movie

Also Read: Kajol asks fans if she got married onscreen more or ditched, shares throwback pic from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement