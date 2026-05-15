Kanye West's debut India concert cancelled for the second time | Here's why

New Delhi:

Kanye West's first-ever India concert cancelled for second time. The organisers shared the news with fans and followers on Friday through an Instagram post.

In the post, they wrote, "WE ARE DEEPLY DISHEARTENED TO ANNOUNCE THAT YE LIVE IN INDIA, SCHEDULED FOR 23RD MAY 2026 IN NEW DELHI, HAS BEEN OFFICIALLY POSTPONED FOLLOWING SECURITY ADVISORIES AND DIRECTIVES ISSUED BY THE CONCERNED GOVERNMENT AND LAW ENFORCEMENT AUTHORITIES AMID THE CURRENT HIGH-ALERT SITUATION IN THE CAPITAL."

This is a developing story.

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