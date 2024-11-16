Kanguva Box Office Report: Suriya, Bobby Deol-starrer suffers a major blow on Day 2, earns THIS much

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kanguva box office report Day 2

Kanguva, starring Suriya, Bobby Deol, Disha Patani and Yogi Babu in key roles, witnessed a major blow on its second day of theatrical release. As per Sacnilk, the film earned just Rs 9 crore on Friday after a much better Day 1. On Thursday, the actioner minted Rs 24 crore across all languages with a major contribution coming from its original Tamil version. The total collections after two days of release currently stand at Rs 33 crore. However, it is expected to perform better on the weekend and cross Rs 60 crore after its first weekend. The Tamil language film is facing a tough competition from two Bollywood biggies, Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, at the box office.

On the occupancy front, Kanguva had just 25.75 per cent occupancy on Friday, with a major contribution coming from its night shows. The film is reportedly made on a huge budget of Rs 300 crore and trade pundits are predicting a tough journey for the film at the box office in the coming day, if it couldn't manage to churn out big on weekend and the first Monday.

Movie Review

India TV 's Sakshi Verma in her review for the film wrote, ''The Sabarmati Report' not only pays tribute to the innocent lives lost during the riots but also remains interesting till the end as a film—a medium of entertainment. This film is a must-watch for those who are interested in Indian history.''

About the film

Kanguva was scheduled to hit the big screens on October 10, 2024, however, the makers of the film pushed its release date by nearly one month as on the same day Rajinikanth-starrer Vettaiyan was also releasing in cinemas.

The film revolves around Francis, who is a skilled bounty hunter, who teams up with his ex-girlfriend Angela and his loyal friend Yogi Babu. The film also stars Natarajan Subramaniam, K S Ravikumar, Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarala and Mansoor Ali Khan in key roles.