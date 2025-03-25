Kangana Ranaut rips into Kunal Kamra over '2 minutes of fame' in controversial parody of Eknath Shinde Kamra has said he will not apologise for his controversial comments about Shinde and criticised the vandalism of the venue in Mumbai where the comedy show was recorded.

BJP Member of Parliament (MP) Kangana Ranaut has entered the ongoing controversy surrounding comedian Kunal Kamra’s parody video, where the comedian aimed at Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde. Although Kamra did not explicitly name Shinde, he used the term ‘gaddar’ (traitor) and included several subtle references to the Maharashtra politician, including mentions of Thane and a leader who “hides in Guwahati.”

Ranaut, known for her outspoken views, strongly condemned Kamra's actions, accusing him of “abusing Indian people and culture” for the sake of fleeting attention. She expressed her displeasure, stating that such parodies degrade the integrity of society. “We should think where society is heading when someone does this only for 2 minutes of fame,” Kangana said during a media interaction.

Drawing a parallel between Kamra's recent controversy and her legal struggles, Ranaut compared the BMC's action at The Habitat venue, where Kamra recorded the parody, to the demolition of her own property. While the BMC action was deemed legal, Ranaut called the demolition of her bungalow “illegal.” Her comments further focused on the broader issue of defaming individuals and their reputations.

In a particularly sharp critique, she questioned the credibility of individuals like Kamra, who engage in such parody acts. “You might be anyone, but insulting and defaming someone. A person for whom his/her respect is everything, and you insult and disregard them. Who are these people, and what are their credentials? If they can write, they should do so in literature,” she remarked.

Ranaut continued her criticism, adding, “Abusing people and our culture in the name of comedy... This has been done legally, but what had been done (demolishing of my bungalow) was illegally done.”

Kamra's parody video, which poked fun at Eknath Shinde, was a satirical take on the political turmoil following the Maharashtra elections, where Shiv Sena split from the BJP and internal shifts within the NCP created confusion. In the video, Kamra sang a parody of a popular song, mocking Shinde’s political actions and labelling him a “dalbadlu” (turncoat). The lyrics of the parody included references to Thane, and a playful jab at Shinde's alleged hiding in Guwahati, a reference to his brief stay there during the political crisis.

The parody, which entertained the audience at the venue, also sparked a significant backlash from Shiv Sena workers. They stormed The Habitat, where the video was recorded, and vandalised the property. The enraged workers later filed a police complaint against Kamra. An FIR has been lodged against both the comedian and the Sena workers who were involved in the vandalism.