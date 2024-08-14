Kangana Ranaut reveals she wants to direct, produce a film with Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir Khan together

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Kangana Ranaut's Emergency will release on September 6, 2024.

Kangana Ranaut's directorial film Emergency's trailer was finally unveiled on Wednesday. At the trailer launch, the actress who is also acting in and producing the film interacted with the media. Kangana was asked if she would love to direct the three Khans, which includes Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan in a film together. In reply, she said, ''I would love to produce and direct a film with all three Khans. And I would also love to show the talented side of theirs, wherein they can act, and also look good. And they can also do something, which is very significant to the society. I would like to make a film like that. Because I think they are all very talented,'' reported Hindustan Times.

Revealing her favourite Khan in Bollywood, Kangana added, ''What they are doing is... of course they are adding a lot of revenue to the film industry and we should be eternally grateful to them. Also, they are engaging with a mass of people, who need that kind of engagement. I think there is a very artistic side to all three of them, which has not been explored other than in just a few films. And I would love to explore that with (them) and so many other actors. One actor that I always regret not being able to direct is Irfan Khan saab (sir); he is one of my favourite Khans and I would always miss him.''

Deets about Kangana's directorial

As per the trailer released today, the film touches on various topics including the Emergency period, the Shimla Agreement between India and Pakistan, the rise of the Khalistan movement, and JP Andolan, among others.

Kangana has not only directed the film but is also the producer and has played Indira Gandhi, the Prime Minister of India, who implemented Emergency in 1975. The film also stars Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Milind Soman, Mahima Choudhry, and the late actor Satish Kaushik.

Also Read: Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Can you answer THIS question about climate clock that stumped contestant?

Also Read: Independence Day 2024 Special: 7 songs that best describe the essence of India