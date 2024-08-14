7 songs that best describe the essence of India | Independence Day 2024 Special

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE List of iconic patriotic songs

India is all geared up for its 78th Independence Day on August 15, 2024. Every Independence Day is incomplete without some of the Hindi tracks that evoke the feeling of patriotism. We have listed down some of the best songs that will surely stir the patriot in you as we commemorate this important day.

Maa Tujhe Salaam

AR Rahman's iconic song, Vande Mataram, is still considered one of the most loved patriotic songs which expresses love and respect for the country. The song was released in 1997, commemorating India's 50th Independence Day.

Des Rangila

The dance number features Kajol and the song is from the 2006 release Fanaa. With Mahalaxmi Iyer's vocals, the music is composed by the legendary duo Jatin-Lalit. Prasoon Joshi has written the lyrics of the iconic song.

Aisa Des Hai Mera

The song is from the romantic drama flick, Veera Zaara, and is picturised on Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta. Lata Mangeshkar, Udit Narayan, Gurdas Mann and Pritha Majumdar have lent their voice to it. Javed Akhtar has penned the lyrics of the song.

Chak De India

The title track of Chak De India is one of the most played songs during any sports match in our country. The movie was released in 2007 and during that time Indian cricket team clinched the first-ever T20 World Cup under the leadership of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, making the song even more special. However, the film is based on India's women's hockey team and its journey to stardom.

Lehra Do

One of the recent songs from Bollywood, which is currently in the trend is 'Lehra Do'. The song is from the Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone-starrer 83. The Kabir Khan directorial showcases the journey of Kapil Dev-led Team India and its victorious journey to the 1983 World Cup.

Mere Desh Ki Dharti

The timeless classic from the 1967 film Upkaar featuring Manoj Kumar is still one of the most popular patriotic songs. The song also played a significant role in popularising then Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri's rally quote, 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan'.

Teri Mitti

The soulful song touches the heart of every Indian with its words and music. Teri Mitti comes from the Akshay Kumar-starrer Kesari.

