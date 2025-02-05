'You promised to be my first client,' Kangana Ranaut shares old video with Deepika on Manali cafe's unveiling

Follow us on Image Source : X Kangana Ranaut shares old video with 'first client' Deepika Padukone

Kangana Ranaut is making big moves both on and off-screen. After the recent release of her second directorial venture Emergency, the Bollywood actor and Mandi MP, has now opened her own restaurant, 'The Mountain Story' in Manali, Himachal Pradesh. But what is making headlines is not just her new venture but her unexpected invitation to Deepika Padukone!

On Wednesday, Kangana went down memory lane and shared an old clip from the 2013 Actresses Roundtable with Rajeev Masand. In the video, to a question "10 years from today, what would you like to be doing?" Deepika confidently replied, "Will still be doing the same thing" Kangana had a different dream.

"I want to open a restaurant where I want to have a global menu. I have eaten all over the world and I have come up with the best recipes. I want to open a very beautiful, small cafeteria somewhere. I am very good at eating," the Emergency actor had said. In response, Deepika said, "I will be your first client."

Fast forward to 2025, Kangana has turned that dream into reality. Sharing the old clip on Instagram, she wrote, "If walking the talk had a face ha ha it would be me...@deepikapadukone you promised to be my first client." Kangana has even posted a heart emoticon with this Instagram stories caption.

