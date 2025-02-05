Wednesday, February 05, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Entertainment
  4. 'You promised to be my first client,' Kangana Ranaut shares old video with Deepika on Manali cafe's unveiling

'You promised to be my first client,' Kangana Ranaut shares old video with Deepika on Manali cafe's unveiling

Kangana Ranaut has opened her restaurant, 'The Mountain Story' in Manali, Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday. She also reminded Deepika Padukone to be her first client. Read further to know why.

Written By: Sakshi Verma @https://x.com/sakshiverma_ New Delhi Published : Feb 05, 2025 18:35 IST, Updated : Feb 05, 2025 18:35 IST
Kangana Ranaut Deepika Padukone
Image Source : X Kangana Ranaut shares old video with 'first client' Deepika Padukone

Kangana Ranaut is making big moves both on and off-screen. After the recent release of her second directorial venture Emergency, the Bollywood actor and Mandi MP, has now opened her own restaurant, 'The Mountain Story' in Manali, Himachal Pradesh. But what is making headlines is not just her new venture but her unexpected invitation to Deepika Padukone!

On Wednesday, Kangana went down memory lane and shared an old clip from the 2013 Actresses Roundtable with Rajeev Masand. In the video, to a question "10 years from today, what would you like to be doing?" Deepika confidently replied, "Will still be doing the same thing" Kangana had a different dream.

"I want to open a restaurant where I want to have a global menu. I have eaten all over the world and I have come up with the best recipes. I want to open a very beautiful, small cafeteria somewhere. I am very good at eating," the Emergency actor had said. In response, Deepika said, "I will be your first client."

Fast forward to 2025, Kangana has turned that dream into reality. Sharing the old clip on Instagram, she wrote, "If walking the talk had a face ha ha it would be me...@deepikapadukone you promised to be my first client." Kangana has even posted a heart emoticon with this Instagram stories caption. 

Also Read: Lakshya, Sahher Bambba to lead in Aryan Khan's 'Bads Of Bollywood' on Netflix? Here's what we know

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement