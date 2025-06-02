Kamal Haasan moves Karnataka High Court requesting release of his next film, Thug Life | Deets Inside Kamal Haasan moves Karnataka High Court requesting release of his next film, Thug Life in Karnataka.

Pan India star Kamal Haasan filed a motion in the Karnataka High Court on Monday, requesting that his next film, Thug Life, be released in the state on June 5. This followed controversy surrounding the actor's upcoming Mani Ratnam-directed movie Thug Life in Karnataka. The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) suspended the film's release until the actor apologised publicly for his recent remarks about the Kannada language. Via Rajkamal Film International's CEO, the actor submitted this appeal.

After Kamal Haasan allegedly said that the Kannada language is descended from Tamil, the comment incited outrage. Kamal Haasan petitioned the court to provide adequate security for the film screening and urged it to prevent the government, police department, and Film Chamber of Commerce from halting the screening.

Kamal Haasan has been given a 24-hour ultimatum by the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce to apologise, failing which his film will not be allowed to be released in Karnataka. 'We have also given Kamal Hassan 24 hours to apologise for the statement which you made, which hurt the sentiments of Kannadigas of Karnataka state, following the demand of pro-Kannada organisations and the letter written by the Karnataka Government,' stated Narasimhulu, President of the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce. 'We'll wait a full day; if he doesn't say sorry, his film won't be able to be shown in any Karnataka theatres. 100% The film cannot be released without his apology,' he added

Hassan has earlier defended his stance in the face of mounting criticism, claiming to support democracy and the rule of law. Referring to India as a 'democratic country,' the actor said that if he is 'not wrong,' he would not 'apologise' to anyone for what he had done. Pro-Kannada groups have called for him to issue a public apology for allegedly offending Kannada feelings. 'It is a democracy,' Haasan told reporters outside the DMK party headquarters in Chennai on Friday while adding, 'I support justice and the rule of law. I genuinely adore Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka. The only people who will question it are those with a purpose. Earlier, I was also threatened; if I'm mistaken, I'll apologise; if not, I won't.'

For the unversed, Thug Life is directed by Mani Ratnam and it features recognised actors like Kamal Haasan, Trisha Krishnan and Silambarasan TR in major roles.

