Kalpana Iyer, who featured in original 'Rambha Ho', stuns with her dance moves in viral video | Watch

A video of veteran actress and dancer Kalpana Iyer grooving to the iconic song Rambha Ho at a family wedding has gone viral online. In the video, the Aapas Ki Baat actress Kalpana Iyer can be seen performing on stage with great confidence, earning praise from social media users.

On Friday, Kalpana Iyer took to her Instagram to share the video and express her gratitude for all the blessings. She wrote, "Grateful for All The Love and Kindness and Blessings to Each One of You forever (sic)."

Kalpana Iyer dances to 'Rambha Ho' at family fuction

In the video, actress and dancer Kalpana Iyer can be seen wearing a purple silk sari paired with a black-and-gold blouse. The video has received widespread praise from viewers ever since it was uploaded. Watch the video below:

Reacting to the video, one user wrote, "Absolutely stunning... we love u (sic)." Another wrote, "True legend... Iconic performances.. as always (sic)." One Instagram user commented, "Always a legend (sic)."

Kalpana Iyer's acting career

For the unversed, Kalpana Iyer featured prominently in several hit Bollywood films such as Disco Dancer, Satte Pe Satta, and Raja Hindustani. Some of her most popular dance numbers include, 'Koi Yahan Aha Nache Nache', 'Rambha Ho', 'Pardesi Pardesi', and others. She also acted in films like Aapas Ki Baat, Laadla, Aakhri Sanghursh and others.

Notably, Kalpana Iyer rose to fame with her dance performance in the song Rambha Ho from the 1981 film Armaan. She also known for her role in 1999 film Hum Saath Saath Hain, where she played one of Reema Lagoo's close friends, Sangeeta.

'Rambha Ho' featured in Dhurandhar album

The song recently grabbed the audience’s attention again after being included in Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna’s Dhurandhar album. The music for Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller was composed by Shashwat Sachdev.

