'Kalki 2898 AD' advance ticket sales for opening day crosses 1 MILLION mark

Selling more than 1 million tickets for its opening day has made the movie 'Kalki 2898 AD', the first Indian film of the year to have sold so much of tickets in its advance booking phase. Actors Prabhas and Deepika Padukone will be seen in the lead roles. The movie has already achieved a good pre-sales business earning over Rs 37 crore till now. It is been assumed that the Nag Ashwin directorial will gain Rs 50 crore gross from its advance sales, according to a report published on the trade website Sacnilk.

Kalki 2898 AD sets new record

It is quite impressive that 'Kalki 2898 AD' has already made an all-time record in Hyderabad with its massive opening day business. A total of Rs 14 crore has been made by the 'Kalki 2898 AD', making it the first film achieving a huge opening advance day sales in comparison to 'Salaar' in the city to date.

The film also features Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Hassan and Disha Patani in roles. More than Rs 13 lakh tickets have been sold out in the country with a collection of Rs 37.25 crores in total. The film's advance opening day proved a great business profit for the Telugu market, by selling more than 11 crore tickets on its first day, earning a gross of over Rs 31.55 crore. 'Kalki 2898 AD' is showing amazing pre-sales results than 'Salaar-Part I: Ceasefire'.

Kalki 2898 AD can earn Rs 100 crore on its opening day

Not just in India, but 'Kalki 2898 AD' is doing amazing business in overseas also. A total of 180-200 crore is supposed to be earned by the film, Rs 120 crore from India and Rs 60 crore from overseas. 'Kalki 2898 AD' is expected to become the third Indian movie, if it crosses the 200 crores benchmark after 'RRR' (2022) and 'Baahubali' (2017) as it earns a massive opening magnitude at the box office worldwide.

The movie has star-studded actors in it but the theme of the story also makes it quite impressive for the audience to watch the film. People will get to see science fiction and Indian mythology in it. The film gives a promise to the audience that it will be a wonderful experience. 'Kalki 2898 AD' is all set to release on June 27 in the theatres.

