K-Pop boy group NCT’s Taeil injured in a motorcycle accident, agency issues statement

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM NCT’s Taeil met with an accident.

K-Pop boy group NCT’s Taeil has got into a motorcycle accident and owing to the injury he won’t be able to perform at NCT Nation: To the World, the first-ever concert, where all the members will be coming together. His agency has issued an official statement. The agency said, “Hello, We would inform you about Taeil’s health condition as well as future schedules. In the early morning, Taeil got into an accident as he was returning home on a motorcycle after completing his schedule and was taken to the hospital directly for medical examination and treatment.

"According to the results, it was revealed that Taeil has a fracture in his right thigh, the medical staff advised him to undergo surgery, and he is currently taking necessary treatment and recovering at the hospital before he takes surgery. Hence, he will suspend all the schedules for the time being and will focus on his health and recovery. We ask fans for their understanding that he will not be able to appear at the NCT group concert NCT Nation: To the World on August 26. We apologize to all the fans for concerning them with this sudden news. The agency will put our artist's health before anything else and focus on Taeil's recovery so that he can come back to the fans in a healthy state. Thank you".

NCT 127 is the first fixed and second overall sub-unit of the boy band NCT. It was formed and managed by SM Entertainment. They originally debuted on July 7, 2016, with their debut extended play NCT #127. The members currently in the group comprise--Taeil, Taeyong, Yuta, Jaehyun, Mark, Haechan, Doyoung, Johnny, and Jungwoo.

Latest Entertainment News