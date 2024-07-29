Jurassic World: Chaos Theory S2's amazing teaser release, animated series to release on this day | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Jurassic World: Chaos Theory S2's teaser is out now

The teaser for Season 2 of 'Jurassic World: Chaos Theory' was released on Sunday during the show's panel at San Diego Comic-Con. The first look at the first episode of the new season was shown. Let us tell you that this animated series is a sequel to 'Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous', which featured dinosaur fanatic Darius Bowman (Paul-Mikael Williams) as he is invited to attend the titular dinosaur-themed adventure camp after completing the Jurassic World video game. When the dinosaurs are released from their places, Darius and his fellow campers are stranded on the island and they find a way to get out alive.

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory Season 2 teaser is out now

The teaser of Season 2 of 'Jurassic World: Chaos Theory' looks very spectacular and also terrifying, because this new teaser shows a new and dangerous chapter of dinosaurs, in which the terror of many dinosaurs is seen on a huge ship. The teaser begins with a scene of a giant ship, which is seen floating on the waves of the ocean, as well as the scene of storm and rain with strong winds looks quite terrifying. After this, when a small dinosaur is seen, which he moves forward with the hope of making a friend, then suddenly a giant dinosaur appears on the ship and then it eats the small dinosaur. After this he attacks the boy, this scene is quite terrifying. As the teaser progresses, the people on the ship are seen trying to escape from these dangerous creatures.

Watch the teaser here:

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory Season 2 release date

According to media reports, this season will not only show the old species, but new dinosaurs will also be seen, which will surprise everyone with their dangerous and amazing abilities. One thing is clear from its teaser the thrill in this season is going to be double that of the first season. The teaser of Jurassic World: Chaos Theory Season 2 has created a lot of excitement among the audience and proved that the dinosaur adventure is not over yet, but it is just beginning. The DreamWorks Animation series, created by Steven Spielberg, Colin Trevorrow and Frank Marshall, features voices by Sean Giambrone, Darren Barnet, Raini Rodriguez, Kausar Mohammed and Kiersten Kelly. After the teaser release, the audience is eagerly waiting for the release of this season, which will stream on Netflix on October 17, 2024.

Also Read: 'Deadpool and Wolverine' becomes biggest opening film of Ryan Reynolds' career, Huge Jackman shares post