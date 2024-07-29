'Deadpool and Wolverine' becomes biggest opening film of Ryan Reynolds' career, Huge Jackman shares post

Follow us on Image Source : TMDB Know 'Deadpool and Wolverine' box office report here

Hollywood film Deadpool and Wolverine has created a stir at the box office after its release. Audiences around the world are loving the film. The film starring Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds has become the biggest opener of the R-rated category at the domestic and international box office. Ryan Reynolds has reacted to the film breaking box office records. He thanked the audience for the film becoming the biggest opening of his career and breaking many other records.

Ryan Reynolds' Instagram story

Ryan Reynolds is very happy with the response Deadpool and Wolverine is getting. He has thanked the audience for watching the film on social media. He wrote on his Instagram story, 'It's a little hard to understand. But thanks to everyone who came to watch the film this weekend.' Deadpool and Wolverine has become the biggest opening film of Ryan's career.

Hugh Jackman's Post

Hugh Jackman also celebrated the tremendous response the film is getting. He shared a fan art of his Wolverine. In this, he is looking at a framed picture with great curiosity. It is written on it, '#1 Movie in the world.' Jackman shared the picture and wrote in the caption, 'Wolverine and Deadpool is the #1 movie in the world. Thank you all.' Ryan Reynolds also shared a post of director Shawn Levy and wrote, 'I can't tell if working with Shawn Levy is the best thing for me personally or professionally. So I'll call it a draw.'

Deadpool and Wolverine director Shawn Levy wrote, 'Eight years ago Ryan Reynolds changed the game with Deadpool. He set a record for R-rated openings and also reinvented the superhero genre. Today he has broken his own box-office record and he has changed the deck again.'

Deadpool and Wolverine box office

Released on July 26, the film has earned 66.85 crores in India and 2000 crores overseas. The film is made on a budget of 200 million dollars, which means 15 billion Indian Rupees.

