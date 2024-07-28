'Dune 2' to 'Batman: Caped Crusader', have a look at OTT releases of the week

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Have a look at OTT releases of the week

Last week, many entertaining films and shows knocked on OTT. When some films that rocked the theatres were released on OTT, their story also garnered praise on the digital platform. The audience witnessed several types of content including horror, comedy, and romance. Some similar shows and films will be released this week as well. The list of films and shows to be released on OTT this week has come out, which promises to entertain the audience a lot. So, let's have a look at this week's OTT releases.

No Way Out: The Riot

This is a Korean drama series. Its story revolves around a police officer who has been given the responsibility of protecting the murderer who is released from jail after 13 years. The twist in the story comes when a bounty of 20 million is revealed.

Where to watch - Disney+Hotstar

Release date - July 31st

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder

The story of this show is based on a 17-year-old girl who starts investigating a murder that happened in her high school five years ago. The show 'A Good Girl's Guide to Murder' is based on Holly Jackson's novel of the same name.

Where to watch - Netflix

Release date - August 1st

Batman: Caped Crusader

When a rich man Bruce Wayne learns that his family is in trouble, he becomes Batman to protect them. This campaign to save the family turns into saving the city, which often lives in fear of what might happen. Mystery, action and drama lovers must include this show in their watchlist.

Where to watch - Amazon Prime Video

Release date - August 1st

Dune: Part 2

'Dune 2' is one of the most fun movies to be released on OTT this week. The first part of the film was released in 2021, and the story was well-liked by the people. Know when and where this movie series based on Fred Herbert's 1965 novel of the same name will be released.

Where to watch - Jio Cinema

Release date - August 1st

Brinda

This is a crime thriller series, in which a police officer comes across a case in which murder is committed as per tradition. This officer, shocked to know the truth, forbids people from doing so. Do include this mind-blowing show in your watchlist.

Where to watch- Sony Liv

Release date- August 1st

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' is the sequel to 'War of the Planets of the Apes' released in 2017. This Hollywood film is the story of a chimpanzee named Noah, who takes the help of a woman to save his clan. To see how he does this, you will have to watch the film.

Where to watch- Disney+Hotstar

Release date- August 2nd

Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli

Directed by SS Rajamouli, Raghav Khanna and Tanvi Ajinkya, this is a documentary series, which will show the life of SS Rajamouli. It will cover his passion for filmmaking and his life apart from films.

Where to watch- Netflix

Release date- August 2nd

